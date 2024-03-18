Forecast: W Europe OTT revenues €44bn by 2029

Western European OTT TV episode and movie revenues will reach $48 billion (€44bn) in 2029, up from $31 billion in 2023, according to the Western Europe OTT TV & Video Forecasts report from analyst firm Digital TV Research.

The UK will contribute $10 billion in 2029, Germany $9 billion, Italy $5 billion and France $7 billion.

“We expect that Netflix, Disney+, Max and Paramount+ together will generate AVoD revenues of $2.4 billion by 2029 – with a further $16.2 billion from SVoD,” commented Simon Murray, Principal Analyst at Digital TV Research.