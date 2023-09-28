Forecast: FAST revs $17bn by 2029

Global FAST revenues for TV series and movies will reach $17 billion (€16.1bn) across 138 countries in 2029, up from $8 billion in 2023, according to the Global FAST Forecasts report from analyst firm Digital TV Research Digital TV Research. The US will contribute 38 per cent to the 2029 total; down from 56 per cent in 2023.

Global FAST revenues will increase by $9.4 billion between 2023 and 2029, with the US supplying $2.1 billion in additional revenues to reach $6.5 billion.

By 2029, the US will be the only country generating more than $1 billion in FAST revenues. The UK and Canada will be close to $1 billion, with these three countries taking nearly half of the world’s total.

“Pluto TV, Roku Channel and Samsung TV Plus will account for nearly half the global FAST revenues by 2029,” advises Simon Murray, Principal Analyst, Digital TV Research. “The rest of the FAST market will remain fragmented, with far less globalisation than in the SVoD sector.”