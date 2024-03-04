Forecast: N America OTT revenues $100bn in 2029

North American OTT TV episode and movie revenues will reach $100 billion (€92.2bn) in 2029, up from $81 billion in 2023, according to the North America OTT TV & Video Forecasts report from analyst firm Digital TV Research. The US will contribute $16 billion from the $19 billion additional revenues, with Canada supplying the rest. US revenues will be $92 billion in 2029.

North American AVoD revenues will increase from $17 billion in 2023 to $25 billion in 2029. SVoD revenues will climb by $10 billion between 2023 and 2029 to $67 billion.

“Despite being the most mature OTT market by some distance, the US OTT sector continues to grow as cord-cutting show few signs of abating,” advises Simon Murray, Principal Analyst at Digital TV Research. “The US is unique, given the poor state of the pay-TV market and the wide OTT choice.”