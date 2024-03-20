Report: Interactive CTV ads drive higher engagement

Advertisers leveraging the biggest screen in the house are seeing interactive CTV campaigns achieve engagement rates 4.6x higher than mobile video and 10.3x higher than desktop video. When compared to standard pre-roll, interactive CTV video formats, inclusive of choice- and non-choice-based ads, also generate more than 600 per cent lift in engagement.

These insights are according to a the CTV Advertising Insights Report released by Innovid, an independent software platform for the creation, delivery, measurement, and optimisation of advertising across connected TV, linear and digital.

Innovid analysed nearly 380 billion global video ad impressions served on its platform in 2023. The report provides a holistic view of video advertising and the ways in which marketers are adapting media, creative, and measurement strategies for streaming. Key findings reflect an industry speeding toward a 100 per cent digital TV future, including:

CTV growth continues to surge: CTV accounted for 53 per cent of video impressions – up 12 per cent compared to the year prior. Additionally, the average CTV campaign reach in 2023 more than doubled compared to two years prior.

Frequency is rising, but it’s a double-edged sword: The average frequency delivered has increased by almost 80 per cent – up from 4.08 to 7.40 – over the past two years. While it’s important for marketers to have their ads viewed multiple times for awareness, recall, and engagement, it’s also critical to find the right balance before hitting the point of oversaturation.

Viewers spend time with advanced creatives: Audiences expect relevant, 1:1 content – even with ad experiences – and it shows with the amount of time they spend with advanced creatives. Interactive ads had an average of 92 additional seconds of time earned vs. standard pre-roll video. Dynamic ads, those personalized to the viewer, generated more than 38 seconds of additional time earned.

“Advertisers are realising the true power behind the measurable, impactful, and innovative ad experiences that only CTV can provide,” commented Dani Cushion, CMO, Innovid. “As TV rapidly shifts to a 100 per cent digital future, the time is now for advertisers to optimise every aspect of their campaigns for streaming. The opportunities for reach, engagement, and ROI are unparalleled.”