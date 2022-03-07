Limelight to acquire Edgecast

In a move that it says will create a “global leader in edge enabled software solutions”, content delivery specialist Limelight Networks has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Yahoo’s Edgecast, a provider of edge security, content delivery and video services, in an all-stock transaction.

The transaction values Edgecast at approximately $300 million (€275.7m), or about 1x 2021 revenue. Edgecast is a business unit of Yahoo, which is owned by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo and Verizon Communications. Yahoo will receive approximately 72.2 million shares of Limelight common stock, subject to customary closing adjustments, and will own approximately 31.9 per cent of the combined company at closing.

The combination will create a globally-scaled, edge-enabled software solutions provider with pro forma 2021 revenue of more than $500 million across cloud security and web applications, content delivery and edge video platform.

In anticipation of the transaction, Limelight will rebrand as Edgio, with the combined company continuing to operate as Edgio following close. With global scale, a leading distributed edge platform and increased focus on security and connectivity, Edgio will be a leading solutions provider of choice for outcome-oriented businesses and clients looking to deliver a fast, secure and frictionless digital experience to end-users.

“By uniting Limelight and Edgecast, we are building a powerful application, content and video edge enabled solutions company that delivers improved customer performance, productivity and security for the outcome buyer,” said Bob Lyons, Chief Executive Officer of Limelight. “Together we have a strong value proposition to serve the fast-growing, yet fragmented edge solutions market and our combined capabilities will accelerate our ability to capture more share of this high growth $40 billion total TAM. In six short months we have taken our TAM from $12 billion to $40 billion and with the acquisition of Edgecast, we are further accelerating and solidifying our ability to be recognised as a leader in edge software solutions for the outcome buyer.”

“At Yahoo, we are focused on driving value creation for our business and customers,” added Jim Lanzone, CEO of Yahoo. “By spinning off Edgecast to merge with Limelight, the new company will immediately become the leader in the massive and growing edge solutions market. I am confident in the value and strength of this combined company, and the growth it will drive for Yahoo, Edgio and Apollo.”

With a significant equity investment in the combined company from its existing ownership of Yahoo, the Apollo Funds are committed to supporting the growth strategy and innovative vision for the combined company. In addition, the all-stock nature of the proposed transaction reflects the Apollo Funds’ confidence in continued momentum in the edge enabled technology revolution and support of the vision for the combined company to become an edge computing leader with a scaled solutions platform, deeply experienced management team and commitment to delivering performance, connectivity and security to clients and end-users globally.

“Ever-increasing consumer demand for faster performance, enhanced security and higher-quality digital content has fundamentally changed how and where companies deliver value online to end users,” commented Apollo Partner Reed Rayman, who will join the combined company’s Board of Directors. “As the market continues to rapidly evolve and expand, the combination of Limelight and Edgecast will have greater strength and scale to capitalize on these trends and better serve its clients. We believe this is a transformative transaction and are thrilled to back this management team as shareholders and board members to support Edgio in its exciting next phase.”

Transaction Details

Under the terms of the agreement, Yahoo will initially receive approximately 72.2 million shares of Limelight common stock, subject to customary closing adjustments, valuing Edgecast at approximately $300 million based on the 30-day trailing VWAP of $4.12. The purchase price also includes a $30 million investment in the combined company by Apollo and their co-investors, through their ownership of Yahoo. Yahoo can also receive up to an additional 12.7 million shares of Limelight, representing up to an additional $100 million in deal consideration, over the period ending on the third anniversary of the closing of the transaction, subject to the achievement of certain share-price targets. Upon closing of the transaction, current Limelight stockholders will own approximately 68.1 per cent of the combined company, or approximately 64.5 per cent under the assumption that Limelight achieves all share price targets under the conditional consideration agreement, while Yahoo will own approximately 31.9 per cent or 35.5 per cent, respectively.

The transaction, which has been unanimously approved by the Board of Directors of both companies, is currently expected to close in the second half of 2022, subject to receipt of regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

Leadership and Governance

Lyons will continue to lead Edgio as CEO after the combination, and its Board of Directors, which will expand to nine members post-closing, will include three new members appointed by the Apollo Funds. The new Board will be more closely aligned to Edgio’s go-forward strategy and work closely with Lyons and the Edgio management team to leverage their combined skills and experience to enhance shareholder value.