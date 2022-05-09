Forecast: AVoD spend to reach $70bn by 2027

AVoD revenues for TV series and movies will reach $70 billion (€66.4bn) in 2027, up from $33 billion in 2021, according to the Global AVOD Forecasts report from analyst firm Digital TV Research. Thirteen of the 138 countries covered will generate more than $1 billion in 2027, up from only five countries in 2021.

“US AVoD will grow by $19 billion to $31 billion by 2027 – remaining the largest country by far,” notes Simon Murray, Principal Analyst at Digital TV Research. “The US has the world’s most sophisticated advertising industry by some distance, plus AVoD choice is greater in the US than anywhere else. The US will account for 46 per cent of the global total by 2027, up from 39 per cent in 2021.”

Second-placed China slumped in 2020 due to its economic downturn. It will take until 2024 for China to better its 2019 total. In 2021, the government clamped down on fan-based culture, which resulted in far fewer reality shows from the OTT platforms – and less viewer demand.