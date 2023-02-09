Research: Converged TV changes ad strategies

Research carried out by converged TV delivery, personalisation, and measurement advertising platform Innovid, in partnership with senior-level marketing and retail professionals community Ascendant Network, highlights how advertising strategies have changed to reach and engage with audiences across linear, CTV, and digital

The report, The Future of Converged TV: How Advertisers Are Adapting the Video Mix to Reach and Engage with Audiences Where They Are, polled VP, SVP, and C-level marketers to understand how their video mix, media, and creative strategies have evolved in order to reach and engage with audiences dispersed across linear, CTV, and digital.

The shift to ‘converged TV’ (linear, CTV, and digital video) has had a profound impact on every aspect of the advertising industry – from reaching audiences to leveraging data-driven technologies for personalisation at scale, to meeting demands for transparent, holistic measurement, and adopting real-time optimisation strategies.

“This convergence presents opportunities for advertisers to reach and engage with audiences in new ways, but also requires them to re-think their video buying strategies,” said Jessica Hogue, General Manager of Measurement & Analytics, Innovid. “Our report sheds light on how marketing leaders have adapted their advertising strategies for converged TV and evolved their mix across platforms, highlighting key priorities and challenges for 2023 and beyond.”

With the technology and data available to ‘connect the dots across linear, CTV, and digital video, the report uncovers how advertisers have changed their video mix, measurement, and creative strategies. Some key findings include: