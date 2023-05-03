Global FAST (free ad-supported streaming TV) revenues for TV series and movies will reach $18 billion (€16.4bn) in 2028, triple from $6 billion in 2022, according to the Global FAST Forecasts report from analyst firm Digital TV Research. The US will contribute 55 per cent to the 2028 total; down from 67 per cent in 2022. The US will add nearly $6 billion between 2022 and 2028 – or half of the world’s $12 billion additional revenues.

“The FAST market by platform will remain fragmented,” advises Simon Murray, Principal Analyst at Digital TV Research. “Pluto TV, Roku Channel and Samsung TV Plus will account for half the global total by 2028.”

Pluto TV will continue its international expansion. Its global revenues will reach $4.2 billion by 2028, quadruple from $1.1 billion in 2022.

FAST revenues are defined as advertising from online linear channels. FAST revenues form part of our overall AVoD revenues.