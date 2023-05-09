Analysis: Streaming Gen Z’s go-to destination

Findings from television technology and omniscreen advertising and analytics provider Samba TV indicate that streaming platforms are the go-to destination for content consumption for the Gen Z demographic and that mobile devices play a crucial role in their television viewing behaviours.

The survey of more than 2,500 US adults conducted with global research firm HarrisX offers a window into how to reach the ‘streaming first’ generation of adults aged 18-26, or referred to as Gen Z. This diverse and multicultural generation has unique values and behaviours that differ from previous generations. As a result, traditional advertising methods may not resonate with these young audiences, and advertisers must adapt their strategies to effectively reach them.

The data also reveals that Gen Z frequently shops online while watching TV, creating an opportunity for advertisers to drive instant omniscreen outcomes. Additionally, the findings further highlight entertainment platforms and social media apps are the top sources for discovering new shows and movies, with TikTok being the most turned-to destination for this demographic.

“It’s always been important for advertisers to drive performance, but a necessity today is how well you can reach Gen Z — a highly elusive segment of the population,” said Samba TV co-founder and CEO Ashwin Navin. “This generation is reshaping how content is consumed across every screen, highlighting a critical need for advertisers to embrace an omniscreen approach that connects all the dots of where these audiences watch TV today.”

Key Findings: