Forecast: Arabic SVoD subscriptions to boom

There will be 28 million SVoD subscriptions across 13 Arabic countries by 2029, up from 15 million in 2023, according to the Middle East and North Africa OTT TV and Video Forecasts report from analyst firm Digital TV Research. Netflix will still lead the market, but local players will provide a strong challenge.

“As some of the US-based platforms lower their global rollout and local content commitments, the Arabic players will thrive,” advises Simon Murray, Principal Analyst at Digital TV Research.

StarzPlay, Shahid VIP and OSN+ will account for 46 per cent of the Arabic total subscriptions by 2029 – collectively adding 4.7 million subscribers from 2023.