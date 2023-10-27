Research: $366 PA ad-tier switch savings

Analyst firm Parks Associates has revealed research showing the average US streaming household, which subscribes to 5.6 streaming services, could save $366 (€346) per year on average by switching from premium subscription tiers to ad-based tiers. The top services, including Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, Max, Paramount+, Peacock, and Discovery+, offer or plan to offer an ad-based option that is, on average, $5.44 cheaper than their basic, ad-free service.

“The move to ad-based services provides more options for consumers, especially as they are seeking a balance between costs and the desire for multiple content options,” said Jennifer Kent, Vice President, Research, Parks Associates. “Not everyone’s favourite streaming service offers a cheaper ad-based service tier yet, and many subscribers will choose a mix of ad-based and premium options, depending on household preferences.”