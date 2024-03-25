Forecast: E Europe OTT rev to soar

OTT TV episode and movie revenues for 22 Eastern European countries will reach $6.96 billion (€6.43bn) in 2029, up from $3.82 billion in 2023, according to the Eastern Europe OTT TV & Video Forecasts report from analyst firm Digital TV Research. From the $3.1 billion additional revenues between 2023 and 2029, Russia will provide $1 billion and Poland $0.7 billion.

“Together, Poland and Russia will account for two-thirds of the region’s 2029 revenues,” advises Simon Murray, Principal Analyst at Digital TV Research. “This means that the remaining 20 countries will share $2.57 billion – or an average of only $129 million each.”

SVoD revenues will reach $4.3 billion by 2029 – up from $2.4 billion in 2023. Russia and Poland will be the only countries to generate SVoD revenues in excess of $1 billion by 2029. AVoD will add $1 billion to take its total to $1.9 billion.