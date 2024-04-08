FreeWheel partners with Lotame

FreeWheel, the technology platform for the television advertising industry, has announced a partnership with Lotame, the technology company that makes data easier to use for digital marketers, to expand audience data across its product suite in EMEA. Using audience data from the Lotame Data Marketplace, FreeWheel says it will be able to enhance addressable audiences and reach for video advertising buyers in the region.

Cookie-free, behavioural, demographic, and purchase intent data from Lotame Data Marketplace will be integrated into FreeWheel’s premium video media sales house, AudienceXpress and programmatic buying platform, Beeswax. Buyers will benefit from precise audience profiles and targeting across all premium video inventory, but with a key focus on CTV.

“Our mission at FreeWheel is to help brands and agencies tap into the incredible potential of total video advertising through privacy-first solutions,” said Matt Clark, Vice President, Partnerships at FreeWheel. “To enhance audience targeting in EMEA we needed a data partner that offers both scale and accuracy, and we found this in Lotame. We’re excited for buyers to get hands-on with our newly-expanded audiences.”