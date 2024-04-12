Spain: Connected TV ad revenues up 120%

TV ad revenues remained largely flat in 2023 in Spain with a slight increase of 0.3 per cent to €1.73 billion, according to Infoadex – but Connected TV made huge gains.

FTA nationwide TV took the majority of revenues with €1.48 billion, down 2.6 per cent from €1.51 billion in 2022.

Pay-TV channels saw ad revenue of €76.4 million, down 3.1 per cent, whereas Regional TV stations made €94.2 million, up 1.8 per cent. Connected TV experienced a 120.9 per cent increase to €82.2 million versus €37.2 million in 2022 and €15.5 million in 2021.