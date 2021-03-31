Study: Watch Parties gain foothold during pandemic

A new study by The Diffusion Group, The Rise of Social Viewing & Watch Parties, finds one-in-seven adult SVoD users co-watched an online TV show or movie with friends or family during the pandemic.

“The pandemic not only drove home media consumption, but accelerated the use of connected TVs and video-based chat,” advises Lauren Kozak, Senior Analyst and report author. “Not surprisingly, the two trends coalesced to create a new hybrid, the online watch party. In place of enjoying a movie with a friend or family member at a local theatre, or sharing a TV show with guests at home, 25 million adults watched synched on-demand video with others outside their home via internet-connected screens.”

Prior to 2018, co-watching was relegated to DIY hacks and illegal streams, almost exclusively the domain of bleeding-edge tech adopters (aka, ‘Innovators’). In 2018, dedicated co-watching services Teleparty (formerly ‘Netflix Watch Party’) and Scener launched. As of early 2020, these services were still largely relegated to technophiles.

Beginning in March 2020, the fate of co-watching dramatically improved, with stay-at-home directives prompting a rush among major tech-media firms to add co-watching to their feature sets. Instagram moved first in March, and was soon followed by a flood of major streamers (Hulu, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and Sling TV among them). This influx of new tools accelerated awareness of, and experimentation with, co-watching.

Six-in-ten adult SVoD viewers have heard of co-watching, with three in ten acquainted with or using the feature. “That’s a big improvement in just 12 months,” notes Kozak. “And this pace of diffusion is likely to continue post-pandemic: 54 per cent of those who have never co-watched an online movie or TV show are open to doing so.”

Other findings: