Research: Pandemic boosts US youngsters’ online viewing

Young consumers are watching nearly as much online video content as TV shows and movies, according to Hub Entertainment Research’s annual Video Redefined study, which tracks Americans’ online video habits, along with the impact online video has on viewing of traditional TV shows and movies.
In addition to greater online video viewing among 13-24 year olds, the study also shows that ads in online videos resonate more strongly with this age group than traditional advertising.
Highlights from the 2020 study:
1) Young consumers who watch online video spend almost as much time watching videos as they spend watching traditional TV shows and movies.
2) Young consumers not only watch more online video than older consumers—they’re watching even more now than before the pandemic.
3) Even the platforms consumers choose for online video differ dramatically by age.
○ Note that Facebook is not a top choice for video among young consumers: fewer than one in three 13-24 year old online video viewers say they’ve watched videos on Facebook in the past seven days.
4) Products and brands have clearly benefited from young consumers’ affinity for online video.
○ Among 35+ consumers who also watch YouTube influencers, fewer than half have noticed a product or brand during the videos.
○ 13-24 year olds are more likely to be persuaded to buy a product based on an influencer endorsement than based on other types of advertising. That endorsement advantage is not as strong among older YouTube influencer viewers.
5) Online video also meets a very different viewer need than traditional TV content.
“The rapid growth of platforms like Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok, added to the continuing popularity of YouTube influencers, has made online video a leisure-time force to be reckoned with among 13-24 year olds,” said Peter Fondulas, principal at Hub and co-author of the study. “Of course, that popularity has major implications for marketers, especially considering that young consumers are more likely trust product endorsements from their favourite online video personalities than traditional advertising.”
