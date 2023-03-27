ARF calls for TV measurement reset

The Advertising Research Foundation (ARF) is calling for a ‘gradual migration’ away from ‘TV households’ to ‘TV-accessible (TVA) households’ as the basis of TV measurement, to account for shifts in viewing dynamics driven by broadband access and mobile devices.

The group based its recommendation on data from its comprehensive TV universe study, DASH, the 2022 version of which was recently released. Developed in conjunction with NORC at the University of Chicago and a panel of industry experts, DASH is based on a survey of more than 10,000 adults conducted online, in-person and by phone. DASH uses a national probability sample to produce reliable, projectable results.

The traditional basis of measurement, TV Households, counts households with at least one television set. DASH 2022 shows that 5 per cent of US households do not own a TV set, but the majority of those, roughly 4 per cent of US households, have broadband access and consume TV on devices through streaming services and virtual MVPDs. Using TV-accessible (TVA) HHs as the basis of measurement includes this emerging segment of TV-set-less TV watchers.

The steep rise in penetration of broadband only (BBO) households, from 25 per cent to 31 per cent in the last year, and the ubiquity of mobile devices with high-quality screens suggest strongly that this segment will only grow. DASH shows that younger audiences are driving the growth: 14 per cent of households headed by an 18- to 34-year-old have no TV set, and a whopping 39 per cent of single 18- to 24-year-olds living alone access TV through devices only.

“This trend towards devices also holds true for audiences that do have a television set in the household – across age and marital status demographics,” said Paul Donato, Chief Research Officer at the ARF. “Forty-one per cent of consumers with television sets reported watching professionally produced programming on a device the previous day. These dynamics highlight the problems with cross-device measurement today. This finding in particular dilutes the ‘representativeness’ of ACR streams and makes calibration with a reference standard such as DASH essential for effective measurement.”

The data set, which provides users a cohesive understanding of TV, device, media and ecommerce usage at both the individual and household levels, also found that: