Data: SVoD cost trumps content

TGI Global Quick View 2024 data from audience measurement specialist Kantar Media, which surveys 80,000 people in 37 countries, shows that cost is trumping content as the most important criteria for consumers.

Almost half of those surveyed rated subscription prices as a significant factor when choosing streaming services (49 per cent), while 43 per cent cited the type of content and only 37 per cent valued trending content on social media.

Other findings from the survey include: