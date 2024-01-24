Data: SVoD cost trumps content
TGI Global Quick View 2024 data from audience measurement specialist Kantar Media, which surveys 80,000 people in 37 countries, shows that cost is trumping content as the most important criteria for consumers.
Almost half of those surveyed rated subscription prices as a significant factor when choosing streaming services (49 per cent), while 43 per cent cited the type of content and only 37 per cent valued trending content on social media.
Other findings from the survey include:
- Wealthier consumers want to engage with marketing. The richest viewers (top 10 per cent by socio-economic level) are 36 per cent more likely to search for the products that they see advertised, and 22 per cent more likely to be happy seeing adverts if it made for a cheaper subscription cost – revealing a potential customer base on offer to marketers.
- The difference in ad engagement can be stark between global markets. Affluent consumers in India are over 50 per cent more likely to engage and search for products that benefit from in-content advertising (52 per cent) – dwarfing the figures in Western markets such as the UK (15 per cent) and Germany (3 per cent).
- Brits are more likely to switch on Prime Video (26 per cent) and Paramount+ (22 per cent) when looking for a sci-fi/fantasy programme – one of the nation’s favourite TV genres.