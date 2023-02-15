Report: US streaming tops 5bn views in 2022

Tubi, Fox Corporation’s AVoD service, has released findings from The Stream 2023: Actionable Audience Insights for Brands, its annual audience report providing insights that help shape streaming and TV marketing strategies. Tubi’s research highlights the explosive growth in Connected TV (CTV) ad spend, while AVoD services lead the streaming pack as consumers look to cut subscription costs in the year ahead.

“As subscription costs continue to rise, nearly one in three streamers plan to reduce spending on streaming services this year,” said Mark Rotblat, Chief Revenue Officer, Tubi. “With consumers turning to AVoD to complement the select SVoD services they choose to keep, Tubi offers a brand-safe environment for advertisers looking to tap into an incremental, young, diverse, and highly engaged streaming audience.”

Tubi’s Total Viewing Time (TVT) is up 44 per cent year-over-year (2022 calendar year vs 2021), with more than 5 billion hours streamed in 2022, and the platform audience has grown surpassing 64 million monthly active users. Tubi’s audience continues to be young and increasingly diverse, African American and LGBT audiences grew over 50 per cent in 2022, and audience growth exceeded 25 per cent in each major level of household income and the Hispanic demo – according to MRI. Additionally, Tubi’s core younger demographic remains strong – more than one in three (36 per cent) Tubi streamers are between the ages of 18 and 34. Tubi is proud to offer consumers free access to more than 50,000 titles from 455 content partners as well as a growing curated FAST offering watched by one in five AVoD streamers in the past 12 months.

Key Industry Trends: