Report: US streaming tops 5bn views in 2022
February 15, 2023
Tubi, Fox Corporation’s AVoD service, has released findings from The Stream 2023: Actionable Audience Insights for Brands, its annual audience report providing insights that help shape streaming and TV marketing strategies. Tubi’s research highlights the explosive growth in Connected TV (CTV) ad spend, while AVoD services lead the streaming pack as consumers look to cut subscription costs in the year ahead.
“As subscription costs continue to rise, nearly one in three streamers plan to reduce spending on streaming services this year,” said Mark Rotblat, Chief Revenue Officer, Tubi. “With consumers turning to AVoD to complement the select SVoD services they choose to keep, Tubi offers a brand-safe environment for advertisers looking to tap into an incremental, young, diverse, and highly engaged streaming audience.”
Tubi’s Total Viewing Time (TVT) is up 44 per cent year-over-year (2022 calendar year vs 2021), with more than 5 billion hours streamed in 2022, and the platform audience has grown surpassing 64 million monthly active users. Tubi’s audience continues to be young and increasingly diverse, African American and LGBT audiences grew over 50 per cent in 2022, and audience growth exceeded 25 per cent in each major level of household income and the Hispanic demo – according to MRI. Additionally, Tubi’s core younger demographic remains strong – more than one in three (36 per cent) Tubi streamers are between the ages of 18 and 34. Tubi is proud to offer consumers free access to more than 50,000 titles from 455 content partners as well as a growing curated FAST offering watched by one in five AVoD streamers in the past 12 months.
Key Industry Trends:
- Cord cutting continues and CTV ad spend is on the rise: three out of four consumers agree that AVoDs are a practical alternative to cable and satellite TV. As CTV advertising continues to grow, funding isn’t just coming from linear budgets – this year, significant digital video, social media, OOH, and traditional media dollars shifted to CTV.
- SVoDs curbing password sharing may increase churn: 35 per cent of streamers access other people’s digital video streaming services and 45 per cent of streamers want to stream without having an account. SVoDs aim to curb these losses by charging accounts shared across multiple households, which is expected to increase churn.
- Effective content and recommendations drive viewer satisfaction: Tubi identified five types of streamers in its research. From “recommendation seekers” to “genre-focused browsers”, they all share the same three drivers of satisfaction: “a good mix” of content, effective recommendations, and seamless navigation. When it comes to ease of use, the bar is higher for AVoD – 34 per cent of streamers expect ease of use in SVoDs while it jumps to 59 per cent for FAST/AVoD.
- Viewers prefer light ad loads and standard ad formats: 51 per cent of streamers are satisfied with 6 minutes of ads per hour. While streaming services experiment with new ad formats, Tubi found that standard video ads are currently preferred by streamers over other formats such as split screen, interactive, or QR code ads.
- Diverse and unreachable audiences drive AVoD spend: As advertisers evaluate the state of streaming TV, more ad dollars are being dedicated to streaming buys than ever before – four out of five advertisers now regard advertising on streaming television as highly valuable. Growth in monthly active users, the presence of otherwise hard to reach young and multicultural streamers, and the ability to reach hard to find audiences were cited as key drivers for AVoD ad spend.