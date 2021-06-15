Analysis: 10% decline in US AVoD user base

While pay-TV is largely stable, and SVoD continues to grow, OMDIA’S latest consumer survey (April 2021) suggests that a significant number of users are eschewing AVoD and instead increasingly consuming content via paid alternatives.

The launch of Studio AVoD service will draw viewers away from BVoD, reducing the overall number of services that a consumer must manage, while maintaining access to the same volume of content.

Delivering a keynote address – Aggregating OTT apps: The window of opportunity for Pay TV – at Connected TV Summit 2021, OMDIA Senior Research Director Maria Rua Aguete told delegates that after the 2020 explosion of VoD growth, OMDIA was seeing a cooling of the market, partially driven by viewing habits normalising, and industry consolidation, but also from a wealth of new SVoD and studio services.

As the number of users of AVoD declines, the average number of US video services (SVoD and AVoD) taken per VoD user has also fallen for the first time, from 7.23 in November 2020 to 7.06 in April 2021.

Outside of the US, the other countries surveyed showed the number of online services per home continuing to rise, with the UK reaching 5.78 services per user. In the past, many have posited an ultimate limit to the number of services a consumer will be able to manage; with US growth stumbling, many will be asking if 7 is the new ceiling for video streaming video services (Pay and Free)?

Among Rua Aguete’s observations: