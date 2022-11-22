Survey: 88% Canadian net users reachable by CTV

Eighty-eight per cent of Canadian Internet users are now reachable by connected TV (CTV), with 60 per cent of these consumers using ad-supported CTV apps and channels, according to a study of over 560 Canadian consumers conducted by connected TV and cross-screen advertising specialist LG Ad Solutions to understand consumer perceptions and behaviours related to CTV.

The survey also found that 58 per cent of consumers prefer ad-supported models of CTV. In fact, 18 per cent of consumers have removed a subscription CTV service from the household in the last 12 months while 15 per cent have added a free ad-supported CTV service during the same period. Consumers have indicated that a shift to ad-supported will continue as 20 per cent plan on removing a subscription CTV service in the next 12 months while 13 per cent plan on adding further free ad-supported services during the same period. In fact, 65 per cent of consumers express the desire to trade off less expensive subscriptions for ad inclusion.

“There have been two recent ‘big shifts’ in Canadian television viewing habits – the first was the rise of subscription-driven connected TV, fuelled by rapid adoption related to the initial onset of the pandemic,” notes Tony Marlow, Global CMO at LG Ad Solutions. “And right now, we are in the midst of the second big shift, the adoption of free ad-supported connected TV content. This latest piece of thought leadership shows that most Canadians now both use and prefer ad-supported models of connected TV. This presents an opportunity for marketers to provide better TV experiences for viewers and connect with their audiences on the biggest screen in Canadian homes.”

Additional insights include: